A K Antony's Endorsement and Congress Rejuvenation in Kerala

In a strong show of support, Congress veteran A K Antony has endorsed the Indian armed forces' measures in the escalating conflict with Pakistan. Speaking on Saturday, Antony emphasized that the central government has wisely entrusted the military to act decisively and expressed his unequivocal backing for their efforts.

The recent tension between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Indian forces executed precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Antony insisted on governmental and community backing for the families of soldiers stationed at the border, particularly those from Kerala.

Turning to political developments, Antony hailed the recent reorganization within the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, highlighting the significant inclusion of younger leaders. This strategic shift aims to reinvigorate the party's appeal among the youth, fortifying its position for future elections. Antony's call to action seeks to galvanize the party base in anticipation of upcoming local and state polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)