Left Menu

A K Antony's Endorsement and Congress Rejuvenation in Kerala

Congress leader A K Antony supports Indian armed forces' actions in the conflict with Pakistan, stressing government and local support for soldiers' families. He endorses the Kerala Congress leadership reshuffle, highlighting the increased roles of younger members to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:12 IST
A K Antony's Endorsement and Congress Rejuvenation in Kerala
conflict
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of support, Congress veteran A K Antony has endorsed the Indian armed forces' measures in the escalating conflict with Pakistan. Speaking on Saturday, Antony emphasized that the central government has wisely entrusted the military to act decisively and expressed his unequivocal backing for their efforts.

The recent tension between India and Pakistan rose sharply after Indian forces executed precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Antony insisted on governmental and community backing for the families of soldiers stationed at the border, particularly those from Kerala.

Turning to political developments, Antony hailed the recent reorganization within the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, highlighting the significant inclusion of younger leaders. This strategic shift aims to reinvigorate the party's appeal among the youth, fortifying its position for future elections. Antony's call to action seeks to galvanize the party base in anticipation of upcoming local and state polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025