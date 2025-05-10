A Step Towards Resolution: Geneva Talks Aim to Ease US-China Trade Tensions

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commenced discussions in Geneva on Saturday, aiming to take the first tentative steps towards resolving a trade confrontation that threatens global economic stability. The high-profile meeting comes after weeks of escalating tariffs between the two largest economic powers.

The ongoing trade conflict, fueled by the Trump administration's tariff hikes, has not only disrupted supply chains but also incited fears of a potential global economic slowdown. As diplomatic dialogue unfolded in the discreet Swiss locale, observers noted significant tension reduction could recalibrate market anxieties.

President Donald Trump's recent remarks about formally proposing an 80% tariff on Chinese imports indicate the seriousness of the U.S. stance. While expectations for a breakthrough remain low due to mutual distrust, the diplomatic engagement in Switzerland is viewed as essential groundwork for continued negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)