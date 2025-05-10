Left Menu

A Step Towards Resolution: Geneva Talks Aim to Ease US-China Trade Tensions

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met in Geneva to address the escalating trade war between the two nations. The talks are seen as a preliminary step towards reducing tensions and calming global economic disruptions. Expectations of a breakthrough remain low amid high levels of distrust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:56 IST
A Step Towards Resolution: Geneva Talks Aim to Ease US-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commenced discussions in Geneva on Saturday, aiming to take the first tentative steps towards resolving a trade confrontation that threatens global economic stability. The high-profile meeting comes after weeks of escalating tariffs between the two largest economic powers.

The ongoing trade conflict, fueled by the Trump administration's tariff hikes, has not only disrupted supply chains but also incited fears of a potential global economic slowdown. As diplomatic dialogue unfolded in the discreet Swiss locale, observers noted significant tension reduction could recalibrate market anxieties.

President Donald Trump's recent remarks about formally proposing an 80% tariff on Chinese imports indicate the seriousness of the U.S. stance. While expectations for a breakthrough remain low due to mutual distrust, the diplomatic engagement in Switzerland is viewed as essential groundwork for continued negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025