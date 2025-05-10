Governor Calls Out Pakistan's Support for Terrorism

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has publicly criticized Pakistan for its endorsement and promotion of terrorist activities. During an inter-faith meeting, he urged religious leaders to denounce Pakistan's divisive propaganda and to be vigilant against misinformation on social media.

Shukla noted that Pakistan's actions, including attacks on civilians and places of worship across the border, showcase its disregard for restraint and peace. He emphasized that India's unity and integrity remain strong, fortified by the collective awareness of its people.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also spoke on this occasion, acknowledging how India's rich cultural diversity and unity have been pivotal in maintaining national strength and solidarity.

