Left Menu

Governor Calls Out Pakistan's Support for Terrorism

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla criticized Pakistan for supporting terrorism and called for unity among religious communities. He emphasized vigilance against misinformation on social media and condemned Pakistan's actions targeting civilians and religious sites. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted India's strong cultural diversity and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:18 IST
Governor Calls Out Pakistan's Support for Terrorism
Shiv Pratap Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has publicly criticized Pakistan for its endorsement and promotion of terrorist activities. During an inter-faith meeting, he urged religious leaders to denounce Pakistan's divisive propaganda and to be vigilant against misinformation on social media.

Shukla noted that Pakistan's actions, including attacks on civilians and places of worship across the border, showcase its disregard for restraint and peace. He emphasized that India's unity and integrity remain strong, fortified by the collective awareness of its people.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also spoke on this occasion, acknowledging how India's rich cultural diversity and unity have been pivotal in maintaining national strength and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025