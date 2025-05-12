Operation Sindoor: A New Milestone in India's Fight Against Terrorism

In a powerful address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailed the aggressive military response undertaken by India after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Operation Sindoor, a decisive campaign against terror bases in Pakistan, marks a stark assertion of India's resolve against terrorism.

Modi highlighted the strong unity displayed by Indian citizens across communities, which drove the initiative to liberate the affected regions from the clutches of terror. He further noted that Indian forces carried out highly precise operations, aimed at annihilating terror networks and training centers known to operate within Pakistan's borders.

The Prime Minister emphasized that dialogues with Pakistan would only focus on two issues: terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He reinforced India's zero tolerance towards terror, stating it will continue to target and dismantle terror infrastructure to ensure a safer global environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)