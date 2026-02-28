Left Menu

Heartbreak for Pakistan: Narrow Win, Yet T20 World Cup Exit

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five runs in their Super Eights match at the T20 World Cup, but failed to qualify for the semifinals due to New Zealand's superior net run rate. Despite Sahibzada Farhan's century and Fakhar Zaman's 84, Sri Lanka's score of 207 couldn't prevent Pakistan's exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:57 IST
Heartbreak for Pakistan: Narrow Win, Yet T20 World Cup Exit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan's journey at the T20 World Cup came to an abrupt end on Saturday, as their win over Sri Lanka was not enough to secure a semifinal spot. Pakistan edged out Sri Lanka by five runs, posting a score of 212 for 8, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's brilliant century and Fakhar Zaman's impressive 84.

Despite this significant victory, Pakistan's semifinal hopes were dashed because they needed to restrict Sri Lanka to below 147 to surpass New Zealand's net run rate. However, Sri Lanka, already out of the semifinal race, fought back to finish at 207 for 6.

New Zealand advanced based on a superior net run rate, joining England, who have already secured their semifinal berth. Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka shone with a high-powered knock of 76 not out off just 31 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 58. From Pakistan's side, Abrar Ahmed was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Kenyan Lawmaker's Life

 Kenya
2
Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat Riots

Remembering Ehsan and Zakia Jafri: Symbols of Resilience Amidst the Gujarat ...

 India
3
Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony

Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmon...

 India
4
Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026