Heartbreak for Pakistan: Narrow Win, Yet T20 World Cup Exit

Pakistan's journey at the T20 World Cup came to an abrupt end on Saturday, as their win over Sri Lanka was not enough to secure a semifinal spot. Pakistan edged out Sri Lanka by five runs, posting a score of 212 for 8, thanks to Sahibzada Farhan's brilliant century and Fakhar Zaman's impressive 84.

Despite this significant victory, Pakistan's semifinal hopes were dashed because they needed to restrict Sri Lanka to below 147 to surpass New Zealand's net run rate. However, Sri Lanka, already out of the semifinal race, fought back to finish at 207 for 6.

New Zealand advanced based on a superior net run rate, joining England, who have already secured their semifinal berth. Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka shone with a high-powered knock of 76 not out off just 31 balls, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 58. From Pakistan's side, Abrar Ahmed was the standout bowler with figures of 3 for 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)