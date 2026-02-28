Regional Tensions Surge: Pakistan Stands with Saudi Arabia
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to show solidarity amidst escalating regional tensions following attacks involving the US, Iran, and Israel. Sharif emphasized Pakistan's support and readiness to help in peace efforts, while Deputy PM Ishaq Dar engaged with Saudi foreign officials for further discussions.
In a move to fortify regional alliances, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to express solidarity amid mounting fears of widespread conflict in the Middle East.
The diplomatic call followed clashes involving the US, Iran, and Israel, raising concerns about a broader escalation. Prime Minister Sharif condemned the regional turmoil in a post on social media platform X, affirming Pakistan's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia and neighboring Gulf nations.
Expressing an eagerness to contribute towards achieving peace, Sharif also highlighted Pakistan's joint defense pact with Saudi Arabia, underscoring their commitment to mutual assistance. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar consulted with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, both agreeing to monitor developments closely.
