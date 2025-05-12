Unyielding Resolve: Pakistan's Armed Forces Stand Strong

In a powerful statement of resilience, Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir emphasized the unwavering resolve of the armed forces against adversarial threats. His comments came during a visit to the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, where he checked on soldiers and civilians injured in recent conflicts with India.

The tensions escalated when India launched 'Operation Sindoor' strikes on May 7, following a terror attack in Pahalgam. This led to a series of retaliatory attacks between the two nations until a ceasefire was reached after intense exchanges. Munir praised the bravery and dedication of the injured, highlighting the army's commitment to their care and rehabilitation.

General Munir underlined the solidarity of the Pakistani nation with the armed forces, asserting that no hostile plans could diminish their strength. He referred to the recent unified response during military operations as a pivotal moment in Pakistan's military history, exemplifying the steadfast support of the Pakistani people.

