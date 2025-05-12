Diplomacy on the Horizon: Ukraine, Turkey, and Possible Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his discussion with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about holding a crucial meeting. This gathering, scheduled for Thursday in Turkey, aims to explore avenues for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskiy conveyed on Telegram his gratitude for Turkey's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts. "We discussed key points of the meeting in Turkey which may help end the war," he said, emphasizing the importance of high-level readiness to pursue peace talks.

Amid these discussions, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his interest in joining the potential Ukraine-Russia talks. This offer has been welcomed by President Zelenskiy, indicating broadening international involvement in seeking a peaceful resolution.

