Diplomacy on the Horizon: Ukraine, Turkey, and Possible Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed a potential ceasefire meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. This meeting, proposed to take place in Turkey, aims to address the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The initiative, which has also drawn interest from the United States, seeks to foster diplomatic resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his discussion with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about holding a crucial meeting. This gathering, scheduled for Thursday in Turkey, aims to explore avenues for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskiy conveyed on Telegram his gratitude for Turkey's commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts. "We discussed key points of the meeting in Turkey which may help end the war," he said, emphasizing the importance of high-level readiness to pursue peace talks.

Amid these discussions, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his interest in joining the potential Ukraine-Russia talks. This offer has been welcomed by President Zelenskiy, indicating broadening international involvement in seeking a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

