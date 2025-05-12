Left Menu

India's Decisive Stand: PM Modi's Bold Address

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised PM Modi for his firm stance on terrorism. In his first address post-Operation Sindoor, Modi conveyed India's refusal to succumb to nuclear threats from Pakistan, emphasizing that talks and trade cannot coexist with terrorism. Gupta affirmed India's empowerment under Modi's leadership.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, reflecting 140 crore Indians' sentiments by affirming India's resolute stance against terrorism.

In his inaugural speech after Operation Sindoor, Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan against nuclear intimidation and stressed that India's trade and talks will not continue alongside terrorism.

Gupta highlighted that any future discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while expressing gratitude towards Modi's leadership, which she credits with India's enhanced security and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

