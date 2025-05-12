India's Decisive Stand: PM Modi's Bold Address

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, reflecting 140 crore Indians' sentiments by affirming India's resolute stance against terrorism.

In his inaugural speech after Operation Sindoor, Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan against nuclear intimidation and stressed that India's trade and talks will not continue alongside terrorism.

Gupta highlighted that any future discussions with Pakistan will focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while expressing gratitude towards Modi's leadership, which she credits with India's enhanced security and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)