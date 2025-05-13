Pentagon Suspends Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Military Personnel

In a significant policy shift, the Pentagon has suspended gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops, according to a memo obtained by Reuters. This move comes as part of President Donald Trump's mandate to exclude transgender individuals from the military, reversing policies from the previous administration.

The directive, outlined in a memo by Stephen Ferrara, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, orders a halt on new hormone treatments and surgical procedures. The Defense Health Agency, which is responsible for overseeing such healthcare, has not commented on the instruction.

This policy shift follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the administration to enforce its ban, which affects thousands of current transgender service members while legal challenges continue. Public opinion on the issue has fluctuated, with recent polls indicating declining support for transgender individuals serving openly.

(With inputs from agencies.)