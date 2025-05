FBI Reshapes Focus: Immigration Enforcement Takes Center Stage

The FBI is redirecting its efforts towards immigration enforcement, deprioritizing white-collar crime investigations. This directive came from the Justice Department as President Trump's administration intensifies its crackdown on illegal immigration, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Insiders revealed that FBI agents have been informed to allocate about one-third of their work to immigration-related tasks for the foreseeable future. This realignment in priorities includes new guidance from Matthew Galeotti, head of the Criminal Division, focusing on specific white-collar crimes.

The Justice Department now emphasizes healthcare fraud, trade fraud, and complex money laundering while cutting back on corporate monitorships. The shift reflects a broader strategy to employ federal resources in areas deemed critical by the current administration.

