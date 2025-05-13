DMK Leader Praises Trump's Mediation, Urges Clarity from Indian Government

As India and Pakistan edge closer to a cessation of hostilities, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan has welcomed the reported mediation efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, describing them as a 'good move.' However, he stressed the need for the Indian government to clarify the nature of any discussions held with Trump. Elangovan pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention any such talks in his Monday night address, raising questions about Trump's claims of engaging both governments to halt the conflict.

Elangovan reiterated his party's strong stance against terrorism and emphasized the importance of understanding the basis of discussions between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. He stated, 'Terrorism has no place in a civilised world. It must be eradicated, and terrorists should be eliminated.' The DMK leader also expressed support for the Indian government's efforts to combat terrorism effectively.

In a related development, PM Modi condemned Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, declaring that 'terror and talks' or 'terror and trade' cannot coexist. During his national address, Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's resolute policy against terrorism, including the abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam attack. He asserted that discussions with Pakistan would solely focus on terrorism and vacating illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Modi's speech detailed India's determined stance in response to terrorism and nuclear blackmail threats.

