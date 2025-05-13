Left Menu

Sunny Joseph Takes Charge as KPCC Chief, Promises Strategic Leadership Overhauls

Sunny Joseph, recently appointed as the chief of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, announced leadership changes at the district level. Although some members were absent during his inauguration, Joseph clarified it was due to prior commitments. Preparations for local body elections in Kerala are underway, with focus on enhancing party's organizational structure.

Updated: 13-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:56 IST
Sunny Joseph, the new chief of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), unveiled plans for strategic changes within the party's district leadership. While some MPs and MLAs were absent during his appointment ceremony, Joseph attributed their absence to unavoidable prior commitments and emphasized there was no resistance to the new leadership.

Addressing concerns regarding a complete reshuffle, Joseph assured that modifications will occur only where necessary. He highlighted the broad acceptance of the new state leadership and dismissed any notion of opposition from within the party ranks.

In preparation for the upcoming local body elections, Joseph announced the formation of ward committees nearly complete. He emphasized ongoing efforts to bolster party activities and hinted at further enhancements in state and district committees to strengthen organizational operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

