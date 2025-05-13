Trump Proposes Joining Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to join Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul has spurred global diplomatic initiatives. Russian President Vladimir Putin had initially called for direct discussions with Ukraine, and after Trump's suggestion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed a willingness to participate, provided Putin attended in person.

Trump, on his upcoming tour of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, mentioned the possibility of attending the talks, declaring, "There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen." This has led to further dialogues, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio coordinating with European counterparts.

The Kremlin expressed gratitude towards China and Middle Eastern nations for mediating and reiterated the importance of a 2022 draft deal. A potential meeting in Istanbul offers a crucial opportunity for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which has seen extensive conflict since February 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)