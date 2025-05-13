Left Menu

Trump Proposes Joining Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks in Istanbul

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to join proposed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, sparking international diplomatic efforts. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested direct talks, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to, contingent on Putin's personal attendance. The proposal has stimulated high-level discussions among global diplomatic leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:27 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Trump, on his upcoming tour of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, mentioned the possibility of attending the talks, declaring, "There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen." This has led to further dialogues, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio coordinating with European counterparts.

Trump, on his upcoming tour of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, mentioned the possibility of attending the talks, declaring, "There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen." This has led to further dialogues, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio coordinating with European counterparts.

The Kremlin expressed gratitude towards China and Middle Eastern nations for mediating and reiterated the importance of a 2022 draft deal. A potential meeting in Istanbul offers a crucial opportunity for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which has seen extensive conflict since February 2022.

