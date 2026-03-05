Zelenskiy Criticizes Orban for Blocking EU Aid Amid Ukraine's Struggle

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday for obstructing a critical 90 billion euro aid package from the European Union, vital for Ukraine's defense against Russia.

Hungary, maintaining amicable relations with Moscow, vetoed the package due to an oil supply dispute. Zelenskiy expressed hope that a specific person in the EU would cease blocking the aid, necessary for Ukrainian soldiers to receive weapons.

The remark is likely to escalate tensions as Orban, who faces re-election on April 12, refrains from condemning Russia's four-year aggression in Ukraine. Orban's opposition is linked to Ukraine's cuts in oil supplies, allegedly due to Russian attacks on pipelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)