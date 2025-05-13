TMC Leaders Secured Bail for Protest Against Central Agencies

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to ten leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including prominent figures Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale. The case pertained to their protest in front of the Election Commission of India last April, held despite an enforced prohibitory order.

The bail was granted by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, with TMC representatives Santanu Sen, Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Abir Ranjan Biswas, and Sudip Raha also securing relief following their lawyer's application. Notably, Vivek Gupta appeared via video conferencing, while other leaders attended in person.

The court released the leaders, including five sitting MPs, on a personal bond. The protest had opposed actions by central agencies like the CBI, NIA, and ED, allegedly targeting opposition parties under central government influence. Further proceedings are scheduled for May 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)