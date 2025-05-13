Modi's Strategic Visit: A Strengthening of Forces at Adampur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a strategic visit to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning, where he engaged in discussions with air force personnel, according to official sources.

Amidst heightened tensions following India's military operations against terror sites in Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, Modi's presence served to boost morale at the base. 'PM Modi went to the Adampur air base early morning,' a source revealed, adding that he received a briefing from Air Force personnel and interacted with the nation's brave jawans.

This visit coincides with a temporary halt in military actions agreed upon on May 10 between India and Pakistan. Yet, India has issued a stern warning that its pause is subject to Pakistan's actions moving forward, ensuring its defense strategy remains robust and responsive.

(With inputs from agencies.)