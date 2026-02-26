India's Batting Blitz: T20 World Cup Showdown

In an impressive showcase of batting prowess, India scored 256 for 4 in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The innings were spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma, who scored a quick-fire 55, and Hardik Pandya, remaining unbeaten at 50.

Zimbabwe's bowlers were unable to restrict the Indian batting lineup, with Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Tinotenda Maposa each taking a wicket but at considerable costs. India's lineup proved too challenging for the opposition, as they continued their onslaught throughout the innings.

Closing at a formidable 256, India set the stage for a challenging pursuit for Zimbabwe. The match highlighted India's potent batting depth, which will be a significant factor as they progress in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)