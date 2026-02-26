India's Batting Blitz: T20 World Cup Showdown
India displayed a formidable batting performance against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match, scoring 256 for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Key contributors were Abhishek Sharma with 55 runs, and Hardik Pandya, who remained not out with 50. Zimbabwe's bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught.
In an impressive showcase of batting prowess, India scored 256 for 4 in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The innings were spearheaded by Abhishek Sharma, who scored a quick-fire 55, and Hardik Pandya, remaining unbeaten at 50.
Zimbabwe's bowlers were unable to restrict the Indian batting lineup, with Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Tinotenda Maposa each taking a wicket but at considerable costs. India's lineup proved too challenging for the opposition, as they continued their onslaught throughout the innings.
Closing at a formidable 256, India set the stage for a challenging pursuit for Zimbabwe. The match highlighted India's potent batting depth, which will be a significant factor as they progress in the tournament.
