Left Menu

AFD's €150M Investment in Western Sahara Amid Ongoing Territorial Dispute

The French Development Agency plans to invest €150 million in Western Sahara by 2026, following France's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the territory. Projects focus on environmental and water supply. French support has caused tensions with Algeria, while Morocco gains backing from various countries and organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:06 IST
AFD's €150M Investment in Western Sahara Amid Ongoing Territorial Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French Development Agency (AFD) announced a significant investment plan of 150 million euros for Western Sahara, targeting the years 2025-2026. This move follows France's official recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed territory, a decision that has stirred regional tensions.

The Western Sahara conflict, which has remained unresolved since 1975, sees Morocco at odds with the Algeria-supported Polisario Front. The latter aims for an independent Sahrawi Republic, while Morocco claims the territory as its own. AFD's chief, Remy Rioux, revealed the investment plan after a strategic visit to Rabat and Western Sahara, engaging with local leadership.

The funds will be allocated to environmental initiatives and water supply projects, alongside other socio-economic endeavors. French President Emmanuel Macron's support has strained relations with Algeria, further complicating diplomatic dynamics in the region. Meanwhile, Morocco has garnered increasing international support, including from the U.S., Spain, and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025