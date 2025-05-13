AFD's €150M Investment in Western Sahara Amid Ongoing Territorial Dispute
The French Development Agency plans to invest €150 million in Western Sahara by 2026, following France's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the territory. Projects focus on environmental and water supply. French support has caused tensions with Algeria, while Morocco gains backing from various countries and organizations.
The French Development Agency (AFD) announced a significant investment plan of 150 million euros for Western Sahara, targeting the years 2025-2026. This move follows France's official recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed territory, a decision that has stirred regional tensions.
The Western Sahara conflict, which has remained unresolved since 1975, sees Morocco at odds with the Algeria-supported Polisario Front. The latter aims for an independent Sahrawi Republic, while Morocco claims the territory as its own. AFD's chief, Remy Rioux, revealed the investment plan after a strategic visit to Rabat and Western Sahara, engaging with local leadership.
The funds will be allocated to environmental initiatives and water supply projects, alongside other socio-economic endeavors. French President Emmanuel Macron's support has strained relations with Algeria, further complicating diplomatic dynamics in the region. Meanwhile, Morocco has garnered increasing international support, including from the U.S., Spain, and Israel.
