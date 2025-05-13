Peace Rally in Kolkata: Left Front's Call for Harmony

The Left Front mobilized a rally in Kolkata on Tuesday to advocate against 'war hysteria and terrorism' while promoting communal harmony. This demonstration came in the wake of a recent pact between India and Pakistan to cease military hostilities.

This understanding was reached after intensive exchanges of cross-border drone and missile attacks over four tense days. Leading the rally were prominent figures such as Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim.

Participants from the Left Front's constituent parties marched from Esplanade to Sealdah, showcasing posters that highlighted themes of peace. Meanwhile, India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeted militant facilities in response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

