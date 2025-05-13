Left Menu

Peace Rally in Kolkata: Left Front's Call for Harmony

The Left Front organized a rally in Kolkata, advocating for communal harmony amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The event followed an agreement to cease military actions, reached after days of cross-border confrontations. The rally featured leaders urging peace and denouncing war hysteria.

Updated: 13-05-2025 19:18 IST
The Left Front mobilized a rally in Kolkata on Tuesday to advocate against 'war hysteria and terrorism' while promoting communal harmony. This demonstration came in the wake of a recent pact between India and Pakistan to cease military hostilities.

This understanding was reached after intensive exchanges of cross-border drone and missile attacks over four tense days. Leading the rally were prominent figures such as Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim.

Participants from the Left Front's constituent parties marched from Esplanade to Sealdah, showcasing posters that highlighted themes of peace. Meanwhile, India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeted militant facilities in response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

