Assam CM Questions Indira Gandhi's Decisions Post-1971 War

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has openly criticized former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi regarding her post-war decisions following India's victory in the 1971 conflict against Pakistan. Sarma questioned Gandhi's approach during the Shimla Agreement and her failure to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

During a press conference, Sarma emphasized that the Congress party should not criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current policies towards Pakistan. He accused Gandhi of turning the Indian Armed Forces' victory into her personal accolade, alleging that she missed opportunities to negotiate significant territorial and strategic advantages.

Sarma defended the recent ceasefire with Pakistan, noting that India's military objectives have been successfully achieved with no civilian casualties. He urged Congress to focus on how previous administrations, including Gandhi's, handled similar situations, rather than questioning Modi's decisions.

