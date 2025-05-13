Left Menu

Minister's Controversial Comments: Shockwaves Over Col. Sofia Qureshi's Role

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah made controversial remarks about Col. Sofia Qureshi, implying she was a 'sister of terrorists.' His comments were criticized for being offensive, leading to demands for clarification. Shah later clarified his statement was about unity and strength, not meant to offend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:13 IST
In a controversial turn of events, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah has ignited a debate with his remarks concerning Col. Sofia Qureshi. Shah's comments labeled her as a 'sister of terrorists,' causing significant outrage.

Col. Qureshi played a key role in 'Operation Sindoor,' a mission against terrorism, alongside top officials. The comments have evoked strong reactions from political opponents, including Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, who questioned the BJP's stance and sought an explanation from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Amidst the backlash, Shah clarified his statements, asserting they were intended to signify national unity and should not be misconstrued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

