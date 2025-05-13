Left Menu

Trump's $600 Billion Saudi Investment Tour: A New Era of U.S.-Gulf Relations

Donald Trump announced a $600 billion investment pledge from Saudi Arabia during a tour of Gulf states. At the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, agreements were signed in sectors like energy and defense, promising further deals. The tour solidifies U.S.-Saudi alliances, focusing on business, with future expansions planned.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tour of Gulf states commenced with a $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia. Trump's arrival in Riyadh was met with fanfare as he secured agreements covering sectors like energy and defense.

The U.S. also finalized an arms deal with Saudi Arabia worth $142 billion, marking the largest defense agreement with the kingdom yet. Trump's visit emphasized investment opportunities, committing to expanding these ventures to $1 trillion in the coming months.

The tour underscores strengthened relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, with high-profile business leaders such as Elon Musk in attendance. Notably, the focus remains on investment rather than geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

