India Rejects Trump's Mediation Offer Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
India rejected U.S. President Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, reaffirming its stance for bilateral resolution with Pakistan. The MEA dismissed Trump's claims of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and nuclear de-escalation, asserting India's independent military response and ongoing commitment to confront cross-border terrorism.
In a heated diplomatic exchange, India has firmly dismissed President Trump's offer to mediate on the Kashmir conflict, following his assertions of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that any issues related to Kashmir should be addressed bilaterally with Islamabad. Trump's claims of preventing a nuclear conflict were refuted, with India's military action underscored as independent and conventional.
Amidst growing tensions post-Pahalgam attack, India's steadfast response targeted Pakistani military infrastructures, resulting in substantial damage. The government also decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism.
