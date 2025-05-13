Left Menu

India Rejects Trump's Mediation Offer Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

India rejected U.S. President Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, reaffirming its stance for bilateral resolution with Pakistan. The MEA dismissed Trump's claims of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and nuclear de-escalation, asserting India's independent military response and ongoing commitment to confront cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:50 IST
India Rejects Trump's Mediation Offer Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated diplomatic exchange, India has firmly dismissed President Trump's offer to mediate on the Kashmir conflict, following his assertions of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that any issues related to Kashmir should be addressed bilaterally with Islamabad. Trump's claims of preventing a nuclear conflict were refuted, with India's military action underscored as independent and conventional.

Amidst growing tensions post-Pahalgam attack, India's steadfast response targeted Pakistani military infrastructures, resulting in substantial damage. The government also decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025