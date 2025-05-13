India Rejects Trump's Mediation Offer Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

In a heated diplomatic exchange, India has firmly dismissed President Trump's offer to mediate on the Kashmir conflict, following his assertions of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that any issues related to Kashmir should be addressed bilaterally with Islamabad. Trump's claims of preventing a nuclear conflict were refuted, with India's military action underscored as independent and conventional.

Amidst growing tensions post-Pahalgam attack, India's steadfast response targeted Pakistani military infrastructures, resulting in substantial damage. The government also decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases support for cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)