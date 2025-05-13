Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Syria: A New Dawn

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani expressed gratitude after U.S. President Donald Trump lifted sanctions on Damascus. This decision, facilitated by Saudi Arabia, marks a new beginning for Syria's reconstruction. Al-Shibani sees this move as pivotal for restoring the country's economic and social stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:26 IST
U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Syria: A New Dawn
Syrian Foreign Minister

In a significant political development, the U.S. has lifted sanctions on Syria, a move hailed by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani as a 'new start' for the nation's reconstruction efforts. The decision, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, marks a potential turning point in Syria's recovery from years of turmoil.

Al-Shibani expressed his gratitude towards Saudi Arabia for its role in mediating the removal of these sanctions. According to al-Shibani, this diplomatic gesture opens the door for Syria to embark on a path of reconstruction and revive its battered economy.

The lifting of sanctions is anticipated to enhance economic ties and stability in the region, offering a glimmer of hope to a nation in need of rebuilding both its infrastructure and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025