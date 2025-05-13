Political Scandal: Pune NCP Chief Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations

Pune's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city president, Deepak Mankar, resigned on Tuesday following serious allegations of financial misconduct. This decision came just a day after Mankar and two others were accused of document forgery, linked to suspicious financial activities.

Mankar submitted his resignation to party chief and Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, amidst heated controversy. He has vehemently denied these allegations, attributing them to envious rivals attempting to tarnish his reputation.

The scandal involves Raunak Jain and Shantanu Kukde, with Kukde already embroiled in separate legal scandals. Police have uncovered financial irregularities connected to their accounts, further complicating matters for Mankar, who maintains his innocence as municipal elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)