Unexpected Ceasefire: How Secret Talks Ended U.S.-Houthi Standoff

In a sudden diplomatic breakthrough, the United States reached a ceasefire agreement with Yemen's Houthis after seven weeks of intense hostilities. The decision followed intelligence suggesting the Houthis were seeking an end to the conflict, with Iranian influence playing a key role in their willingness to negotiate, four U.S. officials have confirmed.

Intelligence insights indicated mounting pressure on the Houthis, who had been targeted by relentless U.S. airstrikes. On May 6, after strategic discussions led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, a framework for the ceasefire was agreed upon, allowing President Trump to declare a political victory before his visit to the Middle East.

Both sides found advantages in the ceasefire. The Houthis saw it as an opportunity to rebuild and alleviate pressures, while Washington aimed to secure the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Despite the relative calm, experts warn the agreement may not ensure long-term peace, as the conflict's underlying tensions remain unresolved.

