Left Menu

Unexpected Ceasefire: How Secret Talks Ended U.S.-Houthi Standoff

In a surprising turn, U.S. intelligence information prompted a ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis after seven weeks of conflict. The agreement, solidified by indirect talks and brokered by Oman, halted the Houthi attacks as well as U.S. bombings, reducing tensions and allowing for potential diplomatic progress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 02:20 IST
Unexpected Ceasefire: How Secret Talks Ended U.S.-Houthi Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sudden diplomatic breakthrough, the United States reached a ceasefire agreement with Yemen's Houthis after seven weeks of intense hostilities. The decision followed intelligence suggesting the Houthis were seeking an end to the conflict, with Iranian influence playing a key role in their willingness to negotiate, four U.S. officials have confirmed.

Intelligence insights indicated mounting pressure on the Houthis, who had been targeted by relentless U.S. airstrikes. On May 6, after strategic discussions led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, a framework for the ceasefire was agreed upon, allowing President Trump to declare a political victory before his visit to the Middle East.

Both sides found advantages in the ceasefire. The Houthis saw it as an opportunity to rebuild and alleviate pressures, while Washington aimed to secure the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Despite the relative calm, experts warn the agreement may not ensure long-term peace, as the conflict's underlying tensions remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025