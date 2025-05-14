Jose Mujica: The People's President and Guerrilla Turned Reformer

Jose Mujica, the former guerrilla leader who became president of Uruguay, has died at the age of 89. Revered for his humble lifestyle and pioneering reforms, Mujica was known for pushing boundaries with civil liberty legislation, including the legalization of gay marriage and marijuana sales in the early 2010s.

Mujica, fondly called "Pepe" by Uruguayans, led the country from 2010 to 2015. Throughout his leadership, Mujica embraced an unpretentious lifestyle, residing in his modest home and refraining from the trappings of power. His straightforward manner and unwavering commitment to progress cemented his popularity among citizens.

Beyond political achievements, Mujica's legacy is marked by his candid discourse and ability to connect with people. His journey from a Marxist Tupamaros rebel to a respected statesman underscores a life dedicated to social justice and bridging divides, remaining a potent symbol of hope, especially for the youth facing challenges today.

(With inputs from agencies.)