Judge Upholds Use of 1798 Act for Fast-Track Deportations

In a significant ruling, a federal judge in Pennsylvania has permitted the use of the historic 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The decision mandates that the accused be given at least 21 days' notice and an opportunity to challenge their deportation orders.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines sided with former President Trump's authority to label the Tren de Aragua gang as a terrorist organization, thus enabling the use of the Alien Enemies Act for removals. Her ruling emerges in the context of a legal challenge involving a Venezuelan identified as A.S.R.

The court has instructed that all notifications be given in both Spanish and English, with interpreters provided if needed. This decision comes amidst varied rulings from courts in New York, Colorado, and Texas, which have opposed Trump's interpretation of the law. The case underscores the Trump administration's stringent immigration stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)