Enhanced Security for Jaishankar Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's security has been reinforced with bullet-resistant vehicles following a review heightened by recent India-Pakistan tensions and the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The security upgrade aligns with Jaishankar's active diplomatic engagements following the attack, emphasizing the ongoing threat linked to his diplomatic role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's security has been bolstered following heightened diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. Official sources confirmed the addition of two bullet-resistant vehicles to his Z category security detail.

The decision coincides with India's diplomatic retaliation against Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which resulted in 26 casualties. Since then, Jaishankar has spearheaded the Ministry of External Affairs' initiatives, engaging with world leaders and foreign ministers regarding 'Operation Sindoor,' India's response to the attack.

Intelligence agencies recently assessed Jaishankar's security needs, resulting in the added protection. His security level was previously upgraded from Y to Z category, underscoring the increased threat perception. The Central Reserve Police Force's VIP wing, tasked with protecting numerous high-profile individuals including Amit Shah and Sonia Gandhi, maintains Jaishankar's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

