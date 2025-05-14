India's Unyielding Stance: Defeating Terror and Safeguarding Sovereignty

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Agarwal condemned Pakistan over recent aggression following India's Operation Sindoor, asserting that public anger lingers despite India's successful campaign against terrorist camps in Pakistan. Agarwal stated that India would not hesitate to retaliate if Pakistan commits further provocative acts.

Agarwal remarked on India's victory and skepticism towards Pakistan's promises, vowing swift action should Pakistan's transgressions continue. This comes as both countries aim to ease hostilities and avoid conflict escalation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Adampur Air Base reinforced this stand. Interacting with Air Warriors, Modi was briefed by Air Force personnel before delivering a resolute address, emphasizing zero-tolerance towards threats to India's sovereignty.

Modi highlighted the successful outcomes of Operation Sindoor, noting the destruction of nine terror hideouts and the elimination of over 100 terrorists. His firm warning reiterated that any attack on innocent citizens would lead to complete devastation for the perpetrators.

At the air base, Modi commended the armed forces, reinforcing India's unwavering commitment to national security and sending a strong message to adversaries.

