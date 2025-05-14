Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Sanctions Decision in Syria Shakes Global Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, announcing the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria. The decision, a major shift in U.S. policy, faced opposition from Israel and concerns from within Trump's administration due to Sharaa's previous al Qaeda ties.

In a surprising policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump convened with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, announcing the lifting of all U.S. sanctions on Syria. Despite internal and external concerns about Sharaa's former connections to al Qaeda, Trump promoted this as a strategic move.

Though Israeli officials remain suspicious of Sharaa, the U.S. has decided to support his administration after he severed ties with al Qaeda in 2016. The decision, while contentious, is praised by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who participated in the talks.

The announcement arrives as Trump embarks on a significant Middle East tour, marked by agreements exceeding $700 billion in trade and military deals. As the world watches, Trump's interactions with Sharaa are set to be a barometer of potential new U.S. relations with Damascus.

