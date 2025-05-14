Hungary's Controversial Crackdown: Orban Moves to Limit Foreign Influence

In a move set to stir both national and international concern, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party has put forward a legislative proposal targeting organisations receiving foreign financial support. The party claims the measure is essential to protect Hungary's sovereignty against entities it sees as potentially harmful to the nation's democratic fabric.

The bill establishes the Sovereignty Protection Office (SPO) with powers to compile lists of foreign-funded entities whose activities it considers a threat to Hungary's constitutional identity and cultural integrity. These organisations, accused of challenging Hungary's values, would face stringent financial scrutiny and operational hurdles.

The potential legislation, if enacted, would grant authorities sweeping access to the organisations' financial records and operations. This contentious move, anticipating the 2026 elections, has already drawn ire for diminishing independent media, NGOs, and opposition parties. It signals a profound shift in Hungary's political landscape, sparking reactions from both domestic organisations and the European Union.

