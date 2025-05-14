Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Defends National Security Amid Ceasefire Questions

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the AAP, asserting that the government and armed forces' decisions during national emergencies are beyond question. This follows Indo-Pakistani ceasefire developments, with AAP asking about justice post-Pahalgam attack. US President Trump's mediation announced the ceasefire, while PM Modi asserted India's firm stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a pointed critique of the AAP's stance, emphasized that questioning government and armed forces over national security matters is unwarranted. She insisted that during emergencies, decisions are made in the best interest of the nation and should be respected by all.

Her remarks came after India and Pakistan, with US mediation led by President Donald Trump, reached an agreement to cease all military actions. AAP has been vocal about the lack of transparency regarding the sudden ceasefire and its implications, particularly concerning justice after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in response to the ceasefire announcement, reaffirmed India's resolve against terrorism, stating that while operations are currently suspended, future actions depend on Pakistan's behavior. Operation Sindoor, touted as India's new policy against terrorism, remains pivotal in the nation's security discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

