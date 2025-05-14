Erdogan Praises US Sanctions Lift on Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for the United States' decision to lift all sanctions on Syria during a parliamentary speech on Wednesday.

Addressing lawmakers from his AK Party, Erdogan emphasized his trust in the backing of 'my friend Trump' for Turkey's initiatives aimed at resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Erdogan's remarks highlighted the ongoing diplomatic relationship between Turkey and the United States as they tackle regional challenges together.

