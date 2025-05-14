Left Menu

Erdogan Praises US Sanctions Lift on Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for lifting sanctions on Syria. During an address to AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan also expressed confidence in Trump's support for Turkey's humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for the United States' decision to lift all sanctions on Syria during a parliamentary speech on Wednesday.

Addressing lawmakers from his AK Party, Erdogan emphasized his trust in the backing of 'my friend Trump' for Turkey's initiatives aimed at resolving the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Erdogan's remarks highlighted the ongoing diplomatic relationship between Turkey and the United States as they tackle regional challenges together.

(With inputs from agencies.)

