Tejasvee Ghosalkar's Continued Alliance Amid Resignation Speculations

Former corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar, after resigning from a Shiv Sena (UBT) post, met with party leader Uddhav Thackeray. She asserted her loyalty to the party, despite ongoing issues she hopes will be resolved. Ghosalkar's family has strong ties with the Thackerays, adding complexity to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:28 IST
Despite stepping down from her position within the Shiv Sena (UBT), Tejasvee Ghosalkar remained firm about her allegiance to the party following a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Ghosalkar, who led the party's women's wing in Dahisar, expressed confidence that her concerns would be addressed after her direct conversation with the party chief.

The Ghosalkars' longstanding relationship with the Thackerays adds a layer of intrigue to the situation, particularly after the tragic death of her husband, former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

