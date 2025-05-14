Left Menu

From Militant to President: The Unlikely Rise of Ahmed al-Sharaa

Ahmed al-Sharaa, once an al Qaeda militant, has risen to become Syria's president. His meeting with U.S. President Trump marks a milestone in his political journey. Despite challenges, including fears of authoritarian rule and sectarian violence, he aims to unite Syria and revitalize its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:58 IST
From Militant to President: The Unlikely Rise of Ahmed al-Sharaa
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Ahmed al-Sharaa's transformation from a former al Qaeda militant to the president of Syria reached a significant milestone this week when he met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia. The meeting represents a pivotal moment in al-Sharaa's controversial political career, which has seen him rise amid the ruins of war-torn Syria.

Once known as Abu Mohammad al-Golani, the commander of the Nusra Front, al-Sharaa cut his ties with al Qaeda in 2016, opting to lead the Syrian revolution instead. Now the de facto ruler of Damascus, he has pledged to replace Assad's regime with a just and inclusive government, assigning top priorities to economic revival and national reunification.

Despite support from countries like Turkey and Qatar, al-Sharaa's rule is fraught with challenges. Ongoing sanctions and sectarian violence complicate his efforts, and there's skepticism about his commitment to democracy given his past ties to jihadist groups. However, al-Sharaa insists on turning a new page for Syria, aiming for a future less shackled by the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025