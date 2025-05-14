From Militant to President: The Unlikely Rise of Ahmed al-Sharaa

Ahmed al-Sharaa's transformation from a former al Qaeda militant to the president of Syria reached a significant milestone this week when he met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia. The meeting represents a pivotal moment in al-Sharaa's controversial political career, which has seen him rise amid the ruins of war-torn Syria.

Once known as Abu Mohammad al-Golani, the commander of the Nusra Front, al-Sharaa cut his ties with al Qaeda in 2016, opting to lead the Syrian revolution instead. Now the de facto ruler of Damascus, he has pledged to replace Assad's regime with a just and inclusive government, assigning top priorities to economic revival and national reunification.

Despite support from countries like Turkey and Qatar, al-Sharaa's rule is fraught with challenges. Ongoing sanctions and sectarian violence complicate his efforts, and there's skepticism about his commitment to democracy given his past ties to jihadist groups. However, al-Sharaa insists on turning a new page for Syria, aiming for a future less shackled by the past.

