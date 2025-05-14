GOP's Budget Bonanza: Tax Cuts and Tumult

In a contentious political shuffle, Republicans in the U.S. Congress have progressed elements of President Donald Trump's budget proposal, which includes significant tax cuts expected to inflate the national debt by trillions.

The tax-writing House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee voted 26-19 along party lines to approve the proposal. The package also aims to scale back green-energy programs established under President Biden, with cost-saving measures that could affect millions of Americans reliant on social safety nets.

Despite facing staunch opposition and protests, Republicans are pushing for swift action as the nation faces a looming debt ceiling deadline. The proposed bill requires bipartisan unity for successful passage through both the House and Senate.

