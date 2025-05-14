GOP's Budget Bonanza: Tax Cuts and Tumult
Republicans in Congress advanced President Trump's budget proposal, featuring substantial tax cuts and funding changes that could increase U.S. debt by trillions. The move sparked heated debates, with opposition from Democrats and protests from the public. The plan also involves cuts to social programs and adjustments to green-energy initiatives.
In a contentious political shuffle, Republicans in the U.S. Congress have progressed elements of President Donald Trump's budget proposal, which includes significant tax cuts expected to inflate the national debt by trillions.
The tax-writing House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee voted 26-19 along party lines to approve the proposal. The package also aims to scale back green-energy programs established under President Biden, with cost-saving measures that could affect millions of Americans reliant on social safety nets.
Despite facing staunch opposition and protests, Republicans are pushing for swift action as the nation faces a looming debt ceiling deadline. The proposed bill requires bipartisan unity for successful passage through both the House and Senate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
