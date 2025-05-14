Mizoram's Tiranga Yatra: Honoring Valor and Sacrifice
The Mizoram BJP organized a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Aizawl to honor the armed forces' courage and sacrifice following Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Ex-servicemen and citizens participated, with state BJP president Vanlalhmuaka praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful leadership.
- Country:
- India
The BJP's Mizoram unit has recently held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Aizawl as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. This event comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The operation was initiated by India on May 7, weeks after a tragic event that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. A notable number of ex-servicemen and local inhabitants joined the BJP workers in this patriotic procession.
State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka emphasized the yatra as a gesture of respect from the people of Mizoram to their military's valor during the Indo-Pakistani conflict, especially in Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the impressive role of Mizo jawans, he appreciated the national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi said at security meet that armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide mode, targets, timing of India's response.
India's Defiant Stance: Modi Grants Armed Forces Full Freedom Post-Pahalgam Attack
PM Modi Empowers Armed Forces with Full Autonomy After Pahalgam Attack
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Congress Hails Indian Armed Forces' Strikes on Terror Camps