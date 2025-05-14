Mizoram's Tiranga Yatra: Honoring Valor and Sacrifice

The BJP's Mizoram unit has recently held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Aizawl as a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. This event comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was initiated by India on May 7, weeks after a tragic event that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. A notable number of ex-servicemen and local inhabitants joined the BJP workers in this patriotic procession.

State BJP president Vanlalhmuaka emphasized the yatra as a gesture of respect from the people of Mizoram to their military's valor during the Indo-Pakistani conflict, especially in Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the impressive role of Mizo jawans, he appreciated the national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)