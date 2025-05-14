Trump's Drug Pricing Order Shakes Roche's Investment Plans
President Donald Trump's executive order on drug pricing could potentially jeopardize Roche's extensive $50 billion investment plans in the U.S. The order mandates drugmakers to match prices of brand-name medicines with those in other affluent countries, causing regulatory and implementation concerns.
In a bold move on drug pricing, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that could adversely impact Roche's ambitious investment plans. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant's $50 billion investment in the U.S. is now under threat due to the directive.
The executive order, enacted on Monday, requires pharmaceutical companies to adjust the prices of brand-name drugs to ensure they are comparable with those in other wealthy nations. This policy is seen as a direct approach to curb soaring drug costs in the country.
However, analysts and legal experts suggest that implementing this executive order might prove challenging. The complexity of aligning drug prices internationally involves multifaceted economic and regulatory obstacles.
