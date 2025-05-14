Left Menu

Joyful Homecoming: West Bengal CM Hails BSF Jawan's Release

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw's release from Pakistan custody. She maintained contact with his family during efforts to secure his return. Shaw, from West Bengal, was handed over via the Attari-Wagah border after being detained following a cross-border incident.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:32 IST
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her pleasure over the release of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw from detention in Pakistan. Throughout the ordeal, Banerjee maintained communication with Shaw's family, assuring them of ongoing efforts to bring him back safely.

Shaw, who hails from Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district, was handed back to Indian authorities by Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border crossing. His detainment followed a day after a terror attack in Pahalgam, having been picked up on April 23 near the India-Pakistan international border.

Amidst announcements of rallies in support of the Indian armed forces, Banerjee emphasized that her administration steered clear of politicizing sensitive national security issues. Celebrations broke out at Shaw's residence upon his return, with family and friends sharing sweets and joy over his safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

