Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliatory Strike Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror strike, sought to reinforce India's stance against terrorism. It highlighted India's legacy of resilience, invoked symbolic national figures, and targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:40 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliatory Strike Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian armed forces, followed the deadly Pahalgam terror strike, underscoring India's determination to combat terrorism. In a strong retaliation, India targeted terror sites in Pakistan, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Sunil Ambekar, a senior RSS functionary, emphasized the operation's necessity during a book launch event. According to Ambekar, India's military actions signaled the nation's resilience, drawing on the legacy of figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Ahilyabai Holkar to convey a message of strength and unity.

The strikes were part of India's broader strategy to retaliate against Pakistan's provocative actions, which involved targeting Indian defense infrastructure. This decisive move represents India's effort to ensure peace and security while pursuing economic growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025