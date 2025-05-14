Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliatory Strike Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian armed forces, followed the deadly Pahalgam terror strike, underscoring India's determination to combat terrorism. In a strong retaliation, India targeted terror sites in Pakistan, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Sunil Ambekar, a senior RSS functionary, emphasized the operation's necessity during a book launch event. According to Ambekar, India's military actions signaled the nation's resilience, drawing on the legacy of figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Ahilyabai Holkar to convey a message of strength and unity.

The strikes were part of India's broader strategy to retaliate against Pakistan's provocative actions, which involved targeting Indian defense infrastructure. This decisive move represents India's effort to ensure peace and security while pursuing economic growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)