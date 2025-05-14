Crown Prince's Peace Hopes: Ceasefire Between Pakistan and India

In a significant diplomatic development, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed approval for the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India. His remarks came during a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting attended by US President Donald Trump in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Crown Prince conveyed his optimism that the ceasefire might ease tensions and help calm relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. His comments follow a series of confrontations, including India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.

Tensions escalated as Pakistan attempted to retaliate against Indian military targets, prompting a robust response from India's armed forces. The situation deescalated following a mutual understanding reached on May 10, ending four days of intense hostilities.

