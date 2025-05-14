Controversy Erupts Over MP Minister's Remarks Against Army Colonel
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faces severe backlash for making controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The Jabalpur High Court has ordered an FIR against Shah, leading to widespread condemnation from political leaders and demands for his removal. Shah has since apologized if his statements caused any offense.
The Jabalpur High Court has ordered the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah following his controversial remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The order has led to widespread criticism from political leaders and the public.
Shah, who faced backlash after a video of his purported comments went viral, stated he would apologize "ten times" if his statements hurt anyone. Opposition parties, including Congress, have called for his dismissal, citing disrespect towards women in uniform and the armed forces.
The court directed police to register the FIR under sections promoting enmity and hatred. The incident has sparked dialogue about the treatment of women in uniform, with various political figures condemning Shah's remarks as deeply insulting and shameful.
