Finland Expands Reservist Age Limit to Strengthen Wartime Capabilities
Finland plans to increase the upper age limit for army reservists to 65, boosting its wartime troop strength by 125,000. The proposal aims to strengthen its national defense, with military service being compulsory for men. The change will take effect by 2031, creating a reserve of one million troops.
In a strategic move to bolster its national defense, Finland's government announced plans to raise the upper age limit for army reservists from 60 to 65. This proposal seeks to enhance Finland's wartime troop strength by adding 125,000 reservists, reaching a total of one million by 2031.
The initiative accompanies Finland's recent induction into NATO, which followed neighboring Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Currently, military service is mandatory for Finnish men, while women can volunteer. After fulfilling their duty, conscripts transition into the reserve forces.
Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen emphasized the importance of general conscription and a trained reserve in defending the nation. Before legislative debates, government proposals in Finland undergo a comment process involving relevant parties.
