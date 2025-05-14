New Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil in Peru
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte appointed Eduardo Arana as the new prime minister after Gustavo Adrianzen's resignation. Adrianzen left following criticism over his handling of crime and a miners' death. The cabinet must also step down, including Arana and other ministers, as elections approach amidst rising crime.
In a significant political move, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte appointed Eduardo Arana as the new prime minister. This decision follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, who stepped down ahead of a Congressional censure vote.
Adrianzen's departure stemmed from widespread criticism over his management of rising crime rates and the deaths of a group of miners. His resignation triggered a domino effect, requiring the entire cabinet to step down, including key positions such as the economy and interior ministers.
With the upcoming elections, Boluarte's administration faces mounting pressure to address escalating crime, a key challenge that has contributed to its unpopularity. The reshuffling of leadership comes at a critical time for the Andean nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Billionaire Women Lawmakers: Wealth, Crime, and Education Dynamics
Crime Crackdown: Breakthrough in Thane's Chain-Snatching Spree
President Ramaphosa Sets Up Inquiry into Apartheid-Era Crimes
Assam's Legal Clash: Court Relocation Stirs High-Profile Resignations
Congress Unites with Prime Minister Modi Against Terrorism