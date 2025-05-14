Left Menu

New Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil in Peru

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte appointed Eduardo Arana as the new prime minister after Gustavo Adrianzen's resignation. Adrianzen left following criticism over his handling of crime and a miners' death. The cabinet must also step down, including Arana and other ministers, as elections approach amidst rising crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:41 IST
New Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil in Peru
Dina Boluarte

In a significant political move, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte appointed Eduardo Arana as the new prime minister. This decision follows the resignation of former Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, who stepped down ahead of a Congressional censure vote.

Adrianzen's departure stemmed from widespread criticism over his management of rising crime rates and the deaths of a group of miners. His resignation triggered a domino effect, requiring the entire cabinet to step down, including key positions such as the economy and interior ministers.

With the upcoming elections, Boluarte's administration faces mounting pressure to address escalating crime, a key challenge that has contributed to its unpopularity. The reshuffling of leadership comes at a critical time for the Andean nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025