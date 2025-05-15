Left Menu

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Three Indigenous lawmakers in New Zealand face suspension for performing a haka during a parliamentary session. The Privileges Committee cited the act for potentially intimidating members. A vote will determine their fate, with the ruling coalition expected to endorse the suspension. The incident highlights cultural tensions in the legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 05:31 IST
Three Indigenous lawmakers in New Zealand face a temporary suspension from parliament. This follows a recommendation by a government committee on Wednesday after the lawmakers performed a haka during the reading of a contentious bill last year.

The Privileges Committee suggested suspending Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, co-leaders of Te Pati Maori, for 21 days and Te Pati Maori representative Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke for seven days. The committee argued that the lawmakers acted in "a manner that could have the effect of intimidating a member of the house." The assembly must now vote to approve the suspension, a move expected to pass with support from the ruling conservative coalition.

The lawmakers, along with a member of the opposition Labour Party, performed the haka before a vote on a bill aiming to reinterpret a historic treaty between the British and Indigenous Maori. The bill failed. Te Pati Maori criticized the proposed punishments as severe. Judith Collins, head of the Privileges Committee, deemed interruption inappropriate, emphasizing the sanctity of unimpeded voting.

