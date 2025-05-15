Indian Delegation Pushes for UN Sanctions on Terror Outfit

In a strategic move against global terrorism, an Indian delegation has engaged with senior officials of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate.

The talks, held in New York, were centered on advocating the designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a UN-sanctioned terror entity following its claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

This diplomatic effort underscores India's resolve to combat terrorism, especially after the April 22 incident in Pahalgam, and the subsequent Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)