Gaza Airstrikes: Escalating Conflict Amidst International Concerns

The southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza faced multiple airstrikes, killing over 50 people, including a journalist, during a consecutive night of intense bombing. The conflict persists amid international calls for peace, with Israeli forces planning further escalation. The devastation has led to urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:31 IST
Gaza Airstrikes: Escalating Conflict Amidst International Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza was struck by multiple airstrikes overnight, leading to the deaths of more than 50 people. Among the dead was a journalist for Al Araby TV, killed along with his family in one of the strikes.

The Israeli military has not commented on the recent strikes, which occurred during a visit to the Middle East by US President Donald Trump. There was hope that his visit might encourage a ceasefire or humanitarian aid renewal for Gaza, but tensions remain high.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans for a further escalation, while international rights groups are raising alarms over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning of a potential famine due to blocked aid and ongoing military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

