Gaza Airstrikes: Escalating Conflict Amidst International Concerns
The southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza faced multiple airstrikes, killing over 50 people, including a journalist, during a consecutive night of intense bombing. The conflict persists amid international calls for peace, with Israeli forces planning further escalation. The devastation has led to urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza.
The southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza was struck by multiple airstrikes overnight, leading to the deaths of more than 50 people. Among the dead was a journalist for Al Araby TV, killed along with his family in one of the strikes.
The Israeli military has not commented on the recent strikes, which occurred during a visit to the Middle East by US President Donald Trump. There was hope that his visit might encourage a ceasefire or humanitarian aid renewal for Gaza, but tensions remain high.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans for a further escalation, while international rights groups are raising alarms over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning of a potential famine due to blocked aid and ongoing military action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- airstrikes
- conflict
- Israel
- Hamas
- Khan Younis
- Trump
- Netanyahu
- humanitarian
- Human Rights Watch
ALSO READ
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?
Paramount Global's Legal Showdown with Trump: Settlement on the Horizon?
Trump Weighs In on Putin's Intentions Amid Ukraine Conflict