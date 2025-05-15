Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi’s Call to Action: Extending Reservation to Private Institutions

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to relentlessly advocate for extending reservation policies to private educational institutions. Addressing students in Bihar, he highlighted the government's neglect of marginalized communities and urged the central government to implement a nationwide caste census, inspired by Telangana's model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s Call to Action: Extending Reservation to Private Institutions
reservation
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reaffirmed the party's commitment to pushing for reservations in private educational institutions. Speaking at the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' event in Darbhanga, Bihar, Gandhi emphasized that the fight for equitable education access will persist until the government takes decisive action.

He accused the current government of sidelining Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and Adivasis while urging the adoption of Telangana's model for a nationwide caste census.

Despite lack of official permission, Rahul Gandhi addressed students at Ambedkar Hostel, overcoming attempts by Bihar Police to deter him, demonstrating his belief in the support of the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025