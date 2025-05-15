Rahul Gandhi’s Call to Action: Extending Reservation to Private Institutions

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reaffirmed the party's commitment to pushing for reservations in private educational institutions. Speaking at the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' event in Darbhanga, Bihar, Gandhi emphasized that the fight for equitable education access will persist until the government takes decisive action.

He accused the current government of sidelining Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and Adivasis while urging the adoption of Telangana's model for a nationwide caste census.

Despite lack of official permission, Rahul Gandhi addressed students at Ambedkar Hostel, overcoming attempts by Bihar Police to deter him, demonstrating his belief in the support of the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)